BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc (BRGE.L) (LON:BRGE) Shares Up 0.8%

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc (BRGE.L) (LON:BRGE)’s stock price shot up 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 534.20 ($6.98) and last traded at GBX 532 ($6.95). 73,043 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 153,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 528 ($6.90).

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 512.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 465.14. The firm has a market cap of £448.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 29th were paid a GBX 4.40 ($0.06) dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc (BRGE.L)’s previous dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc (BRGE.L)’s payout ratio is 0.27%.

In other BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc (BRGE.L) news, insider Paola Subacchi bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 517 ($6.75) per share, with a total value of £7,755 ($10,131.96).

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc is an investment trust engaged in portfolio investment. The Company’s objective is the achievement of capital growth, primarily through investment in a focused portfolio constructed from a combination of the securities of large, mid and small capitalization European companies, together with some investment in the developing markets of Europe.

