1st Colonial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FCOB) Shares Up 6.3%

1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCOB)’s stock price shot up 6.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.65 and last traded at $8.50. 28,231 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 23,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.14. The firm has a market cap of $42.18 million, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.24.

1st Colonial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FCOB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.35 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 1st Colonial Bancorp stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of 1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCOB) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 478,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,575 shares during the quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned approximately 9.65% of 1st Colonial Bancorp worth $2,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.29% of the company’s stock.

1st Colonial Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FCOB)

1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for 1st Colonial Community Bank that provides a range of business and consumer financial services in New Jersey. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, club accounts, and business and personal checking accounts.

