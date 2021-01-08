Paxos Standard Achieves Market Cap of $244.04 Million (PAX)

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 7th. During the last seven days, Paxos Standard has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. Paxos Standard has a total market capitalization of $244.04 million and approximately $252.36 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paxos Standard token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC on popular exchanges including TOKOK, Bitrue, Hotbit and Bitfinex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000130 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Leading Coin 4 Entrepreneurs (LC4) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Paxos Standard

Paxos Standard (CRYPTO:PAX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 249,952,065 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,951,954 tokens. Paxos Standard’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard . Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Paxos Standard is paxos.com/standard

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard

Paxos Standard can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, OKCoin, MXC, Hotbit, OKEx, DDEX, Bitfinex, HitBTC, P2PB2B, Binance, BigONE, BW.com, KuCoin, C2CX, Bittrex, Crex24, Coinsuper, Gate.io, ZB.COM, Bitrue, SouthXchange, CoinPlace, Iquant, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, Coinbit, Sistemkoin, Bit-Z, DigiFinex, Kyber Network, CoinExchange, WazirX, Coinall, BCEX, ABCC, TOKOK, BitMax, CoinBene, BitMart and CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paxos Standard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paxos Standard using one of the exchanges listed above.

