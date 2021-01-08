TaaS (TAAS) Price Tops $0.84 on Exchanges

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. One TaaS token can now be bought for $0.84 or 0.00008035 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, TaaS has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. TaaS has a total market cap of $6.81 million and $758.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00038839 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004938 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $108.54 or 0.00280276 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00029841 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,042.23 or 0.02691289 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00012494 BTC.

About TaaS

TaaS (TAAS) is a token. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund . The official website for TaaS is taas.fund . TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TaaS

TaaS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TaaS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TaaS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

