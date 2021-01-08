Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

ITW has been the topic of several other reports. Vertical Research upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $175.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.88.

ITW stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $209.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 899,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,184. The company has a market cap of $66.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $205.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Illinois Tool Works has a 12 month low of $115.94 and a 12 month high of $224.69.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 166.2% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth about $55,000. 74.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

