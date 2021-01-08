BidaskClub Downgrades Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) to Buy

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $198.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ferrari from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ferrari has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.70.

NYSE RACE traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $222.10. The stock had a trading volume of 275,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,163. Ferrari has a one year low of $127.73 and a one year high of $233.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $218.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.63.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Ferrari had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The firm had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Ferrari’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Ferrari by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ferrari by 152.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Ferrari by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ferrari by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 32.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

