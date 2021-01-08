Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PINS. OTR Global raised shares of Pinterest to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.54.

Shares of NYSE:PINS traded up $4.27 on Thursday, reaching $71.38. 8,147,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,668,546. The company has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.53 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.78 and a 200-day moving average of $45.81. Pinterest has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $75.44.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $442.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.71 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 32.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. Equities analysts predict that Pinterest will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 24,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $1,482,291.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 1,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $95,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,570,325 shares of company stock valued at $158,560,746 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Pinterest by 488.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Pinterest by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

