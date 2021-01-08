ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ICLR. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $170.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ICON Public from $195.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. ICON Public has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.00.

Get ICON Public alerts:

NASDAQ ICLR traded up $3.97 on Thursday, hitting $209.45. The company had a trading volume of 307,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,469. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $193.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.98. ICON Public has a 12-month low of $104.28 and a 12-month high of $215.29.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.17. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $701.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ICON Public will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in ICON Public by 0.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in ICON Public by 42.2% during the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 66,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,668,000 after acquiring an additional 19,676 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in ICON Public by 18.3% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in ICON Public during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ICON Public by 1.7% during the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 87,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. 74.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.