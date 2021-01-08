Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Wabtec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Melius initiated coverage on Wabtec in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Wabtec from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet raised Wabtec from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Wabtec from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.25.

Get Wabtec alerts:

WAB stock traded up $2.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.94. 1,640,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,649,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53. Wabtec has a 52-week low of $35.07 and a 52-week high of $82.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.12.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Wabtec had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Wabtec will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Wabtec news, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 40,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $2,961,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 740,232 shares in the company, valued at $54,125,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $1,461,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,620.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 267,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,159,885 in the last 90 days. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its position in Wabtec by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 152,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Wabtec by 564.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 126,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,800,000 after buying an additional 107,071 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Wabtec in the third quarter worth about $350,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Wabtec by 6.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 131,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,160,000 after buying an additional 8,152 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Wabtec by 1.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 325,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,172,000 after buying an additional 6,086 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Wabtec Company Profile

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Wabtec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabtec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.