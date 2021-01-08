SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

SSNC has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SS&C Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.33. 1,265,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,343. The company has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.35 and a beta of 1.53. SS&C Technologies has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $74.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.25.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 20.10%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Seeyond raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 9,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 15,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

