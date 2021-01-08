United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on UPS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $152.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $202.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Argus boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.13.

United Parcel Service stock traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $159.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,802,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,834,935. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.90. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $178.01. The company has a market capitalization of $137.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 2,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 17,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.9% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

