The Shizuoka Bank (OTCMKTS:SHZUY) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

The Shizuoka Bank (OTCMKTS:SHZUY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of The Shizuoka Bank stock remained flat at $$70.20 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 81 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,172. The Shizuoka Bank has a 12-month low of $54.19 and a 12-month high of $75.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.49.

Get The Shizuoka Bank alerts:

The Shizuoka Bank Company Profile

The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd., a regional bank, provides various banking products and services. The company operates through Banking Operations and Leasing Operations segments. The Banking Operations segment consist of the banking business centered on deposits, loans, investment securities, and exchange transactions.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for The Shizuoka Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shizuoka Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.