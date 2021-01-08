ValuEngine Downgrades Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) to Sell

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Kamada from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Get Kamada alerts:

Shares of KMDA traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.63. The company had a trading volume of 119,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,787. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.12. Kamada has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $13.33.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Kamada had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $35.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kamada will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMDA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kamada during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,644,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Kamada during the 3rd quarter valued at about $977,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kamada during the 3rd quarter valued at about $793,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Kamada by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 48,398 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kamada during the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.72% of the company’s stock.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

Featured Story: 12b-1 Fees

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.