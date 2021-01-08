Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERT traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.67. The company had a trading volume of 553,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,801. Certara has a twelve month low of $29.70 and a twelve month high of $41.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

