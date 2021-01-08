Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

HGBL has been the topic of several other reports. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Heritage Global in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Heritage Global in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HGBL traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.67. The company had a trading volume of 59,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,159. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.07. The stock has a market cap of $93.97 million, a P/E ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.32. Heritage Global has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $4.20.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.57 million during the quarter. Heritage Global had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 16.67%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Heritage Global will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Heritage Global stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 202,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.57% of Heritage Global as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heritage Global

Heritage Global Inc is an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides services including market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.

