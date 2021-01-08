Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE)’s stock price rose 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.45 and last traded at $4.39. Approximately 266,881 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 242,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.16.

The company has a market cap of $331.85 million, a P/E ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.98 and its 200 day moving average is $7.96.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $91.91 million during the quarter. Urban One had a negative return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 6.27%.

In other Urban One news, CEO Alfred C. Liggins purchased 182,371 shares of Urban One stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.32 per share, with a total value of $240,729.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,693,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,394,965.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Alfred C. Liggins purchased 274,457 shares of Urban One stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $285,435.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 706,369 shares of company stock worth $828,110. Insiders own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Urban One during the second quarter worth $82,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban One during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban One during the third quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Urban One during the third quarter valued at $143,000. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban One Company Profile (NASDAQ:UONE)

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

