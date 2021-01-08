Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Shares Up 5.4%

Shares of Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.20 and last traded at $1.17. 494,068 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 488,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VGZ. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vista Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 price objective (up from $2.50) on shares of Vista Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vista Gold in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Vista Gold in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.03.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VGZ. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its position in shares of Vista Gold by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 233,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 20,360 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Management Inc. raised its stake in Vista Gold by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Strategic Management Inc. now owns 2,634,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 424,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vista Gold by 14,153.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 28,307 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000.

About Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ)

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is its 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp.

