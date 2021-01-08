Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Shares Up 5.4%

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) shares shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.63 and last traded at $1.57. 1,347,755 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 936,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Recon Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th.

Get Recon Technology alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Recon Technology stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 35,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.49% of Recon Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON)

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management, and transportation; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Recon Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recon Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.