Luby’s (NYSE:LUB) Shares Up 5.3%

Shares of Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) shot up 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.02 and last traded at $2.98. 141,690 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 88,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Luby’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th.

The company has a market cap of $90.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Luby’s by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,544,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,278,000 after buying an additional 78,370 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Luby’s during the 3rd quarter worth $644,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Luby’s during the 3rd quarter worth $572,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Luby’s by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 198,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S. Muoio & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Luby’s during the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. Institutional investors own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

About Luby's

Luby's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides restaurant services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Luby's Cafeterias, Fuddruckers Restaurants, Cheeseburger in Paradise, Fuddruckers Franchise Operations, and Culinary Contract Services. The company operates casual dining restaurants; and offers culinary contract services, including contract arrangements to manage food services for healthcare clients, senior living facility, corporate dining clients, government buildings, and sports stadiums, as well as through retail grocery stores.

