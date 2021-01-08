Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Trading 5.3% Higher

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)’s stock price traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.67 and last traded at $24.60. 28,903,189 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 36,936,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.37.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.26.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $289.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 533,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $9,887,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 203,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,651.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $3,241,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,302,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,483,049.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,703,544 shares of company stock valued at $81,261,633 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth $284,091,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth $278,341,000. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth $175,346,000. Allen Operations LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth $65,345,000. Finally, Myriad Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth $45,315,000.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

