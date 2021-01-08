Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO) Trading 5.3% Higher

Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO)’s share price traded up 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.75 and last traded at $8.70. 2,066,956 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 1,808,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.26.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.46.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DBO. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund by 69.2% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 233,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 95,453 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund by 1.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 453,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 6,098 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund by 1.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 217,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV raised its stake in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund by 10.4% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,192,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 112,660 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares DB Oil Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund is a based on the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index). The Fund seeks to track the changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

