Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Trading 5.1% Higher

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI)’s stock price traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.05 and last traded at $2.86. 1,006,870 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 887,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frank’s International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $717.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.23.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Frank’s International had a negative return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 72.93%. The company had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Frank’s International will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Frank’s International in the second quarter worth $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Frank’s International by 414.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,393 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 33,343 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Frank’s International by 17.2% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 35,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Frank’s International by 50.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 14,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in Frank’s International in the second quarter worth $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Frank's International Company Profile

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

