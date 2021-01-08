Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Shares Up 5.2%

Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.74 and last traded at $41.52. 578,726 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 724,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.47.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SGMS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Scientific Games in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Scientific Games from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 2.09.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $698.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Scientific Games Co. will post -3.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the third quarter valued at about $327,503,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Scientific Games by 1,331.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,326,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,203,000 after buying an additional 2,163,522 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Scientific Games by 8,147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,334,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,639,000 after buying an additional 1,318,770 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Scientific Games by 846.7% during the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 946,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,048,000 after buying an additional 846,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Scientific Games by 817.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 639,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,888,000 after buying an additional 569,911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

About Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.