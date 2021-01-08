AdEx Network Price Tops $0.40 on Major Exchanges (ADX)

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. AdEx Network has a market capitalization of $44.72 million and $9.58 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AdEx Network token can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00001020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, AdEx Network has traded 11% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00039185 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004884 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.21 or 0.00281673 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00030756 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,054.90 or 0.02720918 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00012466 BTC.

AdEx Network Profile

AdEx Network (CRYPTO:ADX) is a token. It launched on May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 120,206,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 113,064,143 tokens. AdEx Network’s official website is www.adex.network . AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network

AdEx Network Token Trading

AdEx Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AdEx Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

