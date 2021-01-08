Amoveo (VEO) Market Cap Achieves $1.88 Million

Amoveo (CURRENCY:VEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. In the last week, Amoveo has traded 50.2% higher against the dollar. Amoveo has a total market capitalization of $1.88 million and $3.00 worth of Amoveo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amoveo coin can currently be purchased for about $27.62 or 0.00071245 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitibu, HitBTC and Graviex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Amoveo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00039185 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004884 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.21 or 0.00281673 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00030756 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,054.90 or 0.02720918 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00012466 BTC.

Amoveo Coin Profile

Amoveo (CRYPTO:VEO) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Amoveo’s total supply is 69,838 coins and its circulating supply is 68,033 coins. Amoveo’s official website is amoveo.io . Amoveo’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Amoveo is /r/Amoveo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Amoveo Coin Trading

Amoveo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Bitibu and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amoveo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amoveo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amoveo using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “VEOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Amoveo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amoveo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.