HashBX Price Tops $0.0023 on Major Exchanges (HBX)

HashBX (CURRENCY:HBX) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 7th. One HashBX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex, Bitibu and BiteBTC. Over the last seven days, HashBX has traded up 31.5% against the US dollar. HashBX has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and $116.00 worth of HashBX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00039247 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004891 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $109.34 or 0.00284252 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00029279 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,035.10 or 0.02691062 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00012533 BTC.

HBX is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. HashBX ‘s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 629,280,963 coins. The Reddit community for HashBX is /r/HashBXGlobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HashBX ‘s official Twitter account is @Hyperbridge . The official website for HashBX is hashbx.io

HashBX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, BiteBTC and Bitibu. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashBX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashBX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HashBX using one of the exchanges listed above.

