Pluton (PLU) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $386,931.00

Pluton (CURRENCY:PLU) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. In the last seven days, Pluton has traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Pluton token can currently be purchased for $5.35 or 0.00013845 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pluton has a market cap of $4.56 million and $386,931.00 worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00039239 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004872 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $108.95 or 0.00281710 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00030419 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,054.02 or 0.02725390 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00012471 BTC.

Pluton Profile

Pluton is a token. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 852,000 tokens. The official website for Pluton is plutus.it . Pluton’s official Twitter account is @PlutusIT and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Pluton

Pluton can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pluton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pluton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pluton using one of the exchanges listed above.

