Namecoin (NMC) Price Tops $0.68 on Major Exchanges

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded up 19.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 7th. Namecoin has a market capitalization of $10.07 million and approximately $65,595.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Namecoin has traded up 56.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Namecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001768 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,674.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $425.81 or 0.01101030 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00038982 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.78 or 0.00185591 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000234 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Namecoin

NMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars.

