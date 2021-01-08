Elrond (EGLD) Market Capitalization Tops $607.85 Million

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Elrond has a total market cap of $607.85 million and approximately $127.56 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elrond token can now be purchased for about $36.54 or 0.00094482 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Dcoin, Binance DEX and Bilaxy. Over the last seven days, Elrond has traded 47.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Elrond alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00023978 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.65 or 0.00107686 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.37 or 0.00440533 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.74 or 0.00229462 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00051617 BTC.

About Elrond

Elrond launched on March 16th, 2019. Elrond’s total supply is 20,961,742 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,635,159 tokens. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Elrond

Elrond can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Binance DEX, Dcoin and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “EGLDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Elrond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elrond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.