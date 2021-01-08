YOU COIN Price Tops $0.0060 on Major Exchanges (YOU)

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. During the last week, YOU COIN has traded up 17.8% against the US dollar. One YOU COIN token can now be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. YOU COIN has a total market cap of $3.36 million and approximately $890,198.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00023978 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.65 or 0.00107686 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.37 or 0.00440533 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.74 or 0.00229462 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00051617 BTC.

About YOU COIN

YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 tokens. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2 . The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc

Buying and Selling YOU COIN

YOU COIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOU COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YOU COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

