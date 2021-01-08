Kaixin Auto (NASDAQ:KXIN) Trading Up 5.6%

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) was up 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.10 and last traded at $3.99. Approximately 1,674,200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 1,497,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.78.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Kaixin Auto from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get Kaixin Auto alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.29.

In other news, major shareholder Value Fund Shareholder sold 160,000 shares of Kaixin Auto stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,253,200 shares in the company, valued at $29,147,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 20.78% of the company’s stock.

Kaixin Auto Company Profile (NASDAQ:KXIN)

Kaixin Auto Holdings operates as a used car dealership in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 14 dealerships. It also provides financing channels to its customers through its partnership with financial institutions; and value-added services to its customers, including insurance, extended warranties, and after-sales services.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Kaixin Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaixin Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.