Kaixin Auto (NASDAQ:KXIN) Trading Up 5.6%

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) was up 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.10 and last traded at $3.99. Approximately 1,674,200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 1,497,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.78.
Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Kaixin Auto from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.29.
Kaixin Auto Company Profile (NASDAQ:KXIN)
Kaixin Auto Holdings operates as a used car dealership in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 14 dealerships. It also provides financing channels to its customers through its partnership with financial institutions; and value-added services to its customers, including insurance, extended warranties, and after-sales services.
