HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) Stock Price Up 6%

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE)’s share price rose 6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.75 and last traded at $7.59. Approximately 289,076 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 282,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.16.

HYRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered HyreCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on HyreCar from $5.25 to $6.35 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered HyreCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.77.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.02 and a 200 day moving average of $4.44. The firm has a market cap of $146.43 million, a P/E ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 million. HyreCar had a negative return on equity of 481.90% and a negative net margin of 63.49%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HyreCar Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in HyreCar in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in HyreCar in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in HyreCar by 400.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 55,176 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of HyreCar in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of HyreCar in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.22% of the company’s stock.

HyreCar Company Profile (NASDAQ:HYRE)

HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

