O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Trading 5.7% Higher

Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.19 and last traded at $12.13. 1,253,175 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 1,046,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.48.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine upgraded O-I Glass from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. UFS cut O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub upgraded O-I Glass from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.90.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 88.28% and a net margin of 4.97%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in O-I Glass by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About O-I Glass (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

