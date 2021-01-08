Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) Trading 5.8% Higher

Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO)’s share price traded up 5.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $62.55 and last traded at $61.03. 1,892,645 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 1,774,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.69.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. US Capital Advisors lowered Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America dropped their target price on Concho Resources from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Concho Resources in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Concho Resources from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Concho Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Concho Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.99.

The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $834.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.73 million. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 294.71% and a positive return on equity of 8.15%. On average, analysts anticipate that Concho Resources Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Concho Resources’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Concho Resources in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Concho Resources by 59.5% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Concho Resources in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Concho Resources in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Concho Resources in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeast New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated proved reserves totaled 1.0 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

