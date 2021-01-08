MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Trading Up 6%

Shares of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) were up 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.60 and last traded at $5.52. Approximately 18,968,189 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 16,220,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.21.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MVIS. BidaskClub raised shares of MicroVision from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MicroVision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.25.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.38. The stock has a market cap of $865.26 million, a P/E ratio of -53.73 and a beta of 3.29.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. Analysts anticipate that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MVIS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MicroVision by 663.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 763,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 663,900 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

MicroVision Company Profile (NASDAQ:MVIS)

MicroVision, Inc develops scanning technology to create high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions under the PicoP brand in the United States. Its PicoP scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.

