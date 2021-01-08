Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Trading Up 5.7%

Shares of Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) were up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.74 and last traded at $5.74. Approximately 835,949 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 921,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.43.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MFGP shares. ValuEngine upgraded Micro Focus International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Micro Focus International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.
The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.30.
About Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP)
Micro Focus International plc develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.
