Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Trading Up 5.7%

Shares of Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) were up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.74 and last traded at $5.74. Approximately 835,949 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 921,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.43.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MFGP shares. ValuEngine upgraded Micro Focus International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Micro Focus International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.30.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in Micro Focus International during the third quarter worth about $58,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Micro Focus International by 62.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,665 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Micro Focus International by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 12,673 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Micro Focus International by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 7,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Micro Focus International by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 43,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 22,812 shares during the last quarter. 14.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micro Focus International plc develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

