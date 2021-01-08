OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Shares Up 5.9%

OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) shot up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.59 and last traded at $2.53. 707,615 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 723,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.39.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OCX. Benchmark upgraded shares of OncoCyte from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OncoCyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of OncoCyte from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.94.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.38 and its 200 day moving average is $1.83.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.62 million.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in OncoCyte by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 13,210 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in OncoCyte in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in OncoCyte by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 12,174 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in OncoCyte by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 11,414 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in OncoCyte by 294.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 29,400 shares during the period.

OncoCyte Corporation engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular tests for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a novel gene expression-based tests. It also develops DetermaDx, a non-invasive blood-based tests used to detect lung cancer.

