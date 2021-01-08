Empty Set Dollar Price Down 32.4% Over Last Week (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. During the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded down 32.4% against the US dollar. One Empty Set Dollar token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001586 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Empty Set Dollar has a total market cap of $312.24 million and $12.12 million worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00023869 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00107946 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.46 or 0.00440922 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.75 or 0.00229558 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00051211 BTC.

About Empty Set Dollar

Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 509,206,652 tokens. Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans

Buying and Selling Empty Set Dollar

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using US dollars.

