CoinUs (CNUS) Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 7th. During the last seven days, CoinUs has traded 72.4% lower against the US dollar. CoinUs has a total market capitalization of $62,091.86 and approximately $5.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinUs token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and Allbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CoinUs alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005116 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001293 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005172 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000146 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000839 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded up 42.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000064 BTC.

About CoinUs

CoinUs (CNUS) is a token. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 tokens. CoinUs’ official message board is medium.com/@coinus.official . CoinUs’ official website is www.coinus.io . CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CoinUs

CoinUs can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and Allbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinUs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinUs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinUs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.