Magnum (MGM) Price Reaches $0.0002

Magnum (CURRENCY:MGM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 7th. One Magnum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Magnum has traded 19.4% lower against the dollar. Magnum has a total market capitalization of $742.00 and $210.00 worth of Magnum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Magnum alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00024114 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00108800 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $169.43 or 0.00442436 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.76 or 0.00231771 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00051063 BTC.

About Magnum

Magnum’s total supply is 254,497,751 coins and its circulating supply is 4,497,751 coins. Magnum’s official website is www.mgmcoin.org

Magnum Coin Trading

Magnum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magnum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Magnum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Magnum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MGMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Magnum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Magnum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.