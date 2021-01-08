RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Stock Price Up 6.1%

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) traded up 6.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.07 and last traded at $9.95. 224,453 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 296,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.38.

RADA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Get RADA Electronic Industries alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.88 and a 200-day moving average of $7.17. The company has a market capitalization of $428.25 million, a P/E ratio of -987.00 and a beta of 1.04.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. RADA Electronic Industries had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $20.36 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RADA. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 2,137.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 392,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 375,094 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,131,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,071,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,196,000 after acquiring an additional 63,844 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 182.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 51,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries in the third quarter worth $253,000. 35.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA)

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for RADA Electronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADA Electronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.