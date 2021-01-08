Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Shares Up 6.1%

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) shares rose 6.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $93.02 and last traded at $88.65. Approximately 652,466 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 646,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.54.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Berkeley Lights in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Berkeley Lights from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Berkeley Lights from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 10.87, a current ratio of 11.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.11.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.22 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Wiig Communications Management sold 1,203,029 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $99,322,074.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Marks sold 362,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $29,935,100.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,908,325 shares of company stock worth $157,551,312 over the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the third quarter worth about $148,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in Berkeley Lights in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter valued at $324,000. 26.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company that focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. It offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

