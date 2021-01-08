TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Shares Up 6.5%

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD)’s share price rose 6.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.35 and last traded at $1.32. Approximately 8,564,178 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 6,228,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.

Several research firms recently commented on TXMD. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.49.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average of $1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.03.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.67 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXMD. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in TherapeuticsMD during the third quarter worth about $3,925,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,413,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $910,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in TherapeuticsMD by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 4,296,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,789,000 after purchasing an additional 564,112 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $456,000. 55.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

