Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR)’s share price rose 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.18 and last traded at $4.04. Approximately 578,038 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 728,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

ACOR has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Acorda Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.13.

The stock has a market capitalization of $33.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.12.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.82) by $1.44. Acorda Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $53.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACOR. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $315,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 44,137 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 45.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 661,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 205,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 405.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 55,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.12% of the company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

