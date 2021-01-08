Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Trading 6.2% Higher

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) shot up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.28 and last traded at $28.01. 3,733,227 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 5,324,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.38.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of -99.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.05 and a 200-day moving average of $11.33.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 61.85% and a negative return on equity of 150.00%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 335,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $7,717,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 910,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,946,445. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,277,914 shares of company stock worth $36,271,905. 11.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PACB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile (NASDAQ:PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

Featured Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.