Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) shot up 6.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.20 and last traded at $41.41. 1,745,399 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 1,314,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.98.

THC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Tenet Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Tenet Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.59.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.19 and a 200 day moving average of $28.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -344.15, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.85.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 82.35% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Marie Quintana sold 2,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total value of $100,869.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,471.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $20,345,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,722,670 shares of company stock valued at $69,815,762. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 62.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $752,000. AJO LP raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 130,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 63,194 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 2.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 238,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 20.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

