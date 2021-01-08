Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) shot up 6.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.20 and last traded at $41.41. 1,745,399 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 1,314,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.98.
THC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Tenet Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Tenet Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.59.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.19 and a 200 day moving average of $28.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -344.15, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.85.
In related news, EVP Marie Quintana sold 2,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total value of $100,869.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,471.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $20,345,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,722,670 shares of company stock valued at $69,815,762. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 62.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $752,000. AJO LP raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 130,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 63,194 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 2.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 238,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 20.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Tenet Healthcare Company Profile (NYSE:THC)
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
