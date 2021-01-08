Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) Trading 7.7% Higher

Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED)’s stock price was up 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.67 and last traded at $0.65. Approximately 1,683,942 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 1,073,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on REED shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Reed’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reed’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $40.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.90.

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Reed’s had a negative net margin of 35.07% and a negative return on equity of 6,555.67%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Reed’s, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REED. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Reed’s by 23.7% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,926,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 369,339 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reed’s by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 172,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 70,295 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reed’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reed’s by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 882,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 31,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.31% of the company’s stock.

Reed’s Company Profile (NASDAQ:REED)

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages in the craft specialty foods industry in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's craft ginger beers; Virgil's craft sodas; and Virgil's zero sugar sodas.

