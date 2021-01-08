GMS (NYSE:GMS) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

GMS (NYSE:GMS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GMS Inc. is a distributor of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems. The company’s product consists of wallboard, suspended ceilings systems or ceilings and complementary interior construction products in commercial and residential buildings. GMS Inc. is based in Tucker, United States. “

GMS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James lowered GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub upgraded GMS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays cut GMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of GMS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Shares of GMS traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,262. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.66 and a beta of 2.11. GMS has a 1-year low of $10.39 and a 1-year high of $34.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.13.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $812.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.07 million. GMS had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that GMS will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMS. FMR LLC grew its stake in GMS by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,715,000 after buying an additional 338,959 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in GMS by 48.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 44,700 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of GMS by 3.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GMS by 5.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of GMS by 132.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

