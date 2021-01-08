Zacks Investment Research Upgrades FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) to “Buy”

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.18% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company. It invests primarily in the senior secured debt and subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. FS KKR Capital Corp., formerly known as FS Investment Corporation, is based in Philadelphia, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded FS KKR Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. National Securities initiated coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised FS KKR Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. FS KKR Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.38.

Shares of FSK traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,342. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. FS KKR Capital has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $25.34.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.25 million. FS KKR Capital had a negative net margin of 86.86% and a positive return on equity of 11.18%. Analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 122.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,937,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,584 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $299,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 13.2% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 22,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 7.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 41,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

