Analyzing Candlewood Hotel (OTCMKTS:CNDL) and Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR)

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) and Candlewood Hotel (OTCMKTS:CNDL) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Marriott International has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Candlewood Hotel has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Marriott International and Candlewood Hotel’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marriott International $20.97 billion 2.02 $1.27 billion $6.00 21.73 Candlewood Hotel N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Marriott International has higher revenue and earnings than Candlewood Hotel.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Marriott International and Candlewood Hotel, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marriott International 0 16 9 0 2.36 Candlewood Hotel 0 0 0 0 N/A

Marriott International currently has a consensus target price of $120.29, indicating a potential downside of 7.72%. Given Marriott International’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Marriott International is more favorable than Candlewood Hotel.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.4% of Marriott International shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of Marriott International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.9% of Candlewood Hotel shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Marriott International and Candlewood Hotel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marriott International 1.28% 188.71% 1.55% Candlewood Hotel N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Marriott International beats Candlewood Hotel on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc. operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St. Regis, EDITION, Bulgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Delta Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Marriott Vacation Club, Westin, Renaissance, Le MÃ©ridien, Autograph Collection, Gaylord Hotels, Tribute Portfolio, Design Hotels, Courtyard, Residence Inn, Fairfield by Marriott, SpringHill Suites, Four Points, TownePlace Suites, Aloft, AC Hotels by Marriott, Protea Hotels, Element, and Moxy brand names. As of October 07, 2020, it operated approximately 7,400 properties under 30 hotel brands in 135 countries and territories. Marriott International, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

About Candlewood Hotel

As of December, 2003 Candlewood Hotel Company, Inc. is out of business. Candlewood Hotel Company, Inc. operates, franchises, owns, and manages business-travel hotels. It offers studios, one-bedroom suites, and accommodations to mid-market business and personal travelers. Each hotel is equipped with an exercise room, a complimentary guest laundry facility, a dry cleaning drop, free local calls and long distance calls, and self-service packaged foods and beverages; and a free Â’First Night Kit' complete with items, such as coffee and popcorn. In addition, studio and one-bedroom suite offers amenities, such as two telephones, with two incoming direct dial lines and computer connections; an executive desk with a quad-outlet to accommodate office equipment needs, an executive chair, a bulletin board, a guest chair, and personalized remote accessible telephone mail; a television, video cassette player, and compact disc player; an iron and ironing board; and a kitchen. In addition, it operates recreational facilities, such as swimming pool and fitness center; a kitchen in every suite; a complimentary Â’cooked to order' breakfast; and a hospitality area for breakfast and socializing. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Wichita, Kansas.

